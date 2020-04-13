Left Menu
Development News Edition

From an empty church, Venezuela cardinal leads Instagram Easter Mass

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 01:12 IST
From an empty church, Venezuela cardinal leads Instagram Easter Mass

Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Porras led Easter Mass on Sunday from an empty church, offering a sermon that was broadcast over Instagram to hundreds of people quarantined in their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Standing before 510 empty seats at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in the upscale El Rosal neighborhood of Caracas, Porras' prayers were transmitted by three church associates who among them held four cellphones and a small tablet computer. A similar trend has taken place in many parts of Latin America, which has one of the world's highest concentration of Roman Catholics, as social distancing measures have made traditional church services impossible.

"I'm like a little kid with a new toy," Porras, 75, said of the newfound use of social media. "I've seen the enormous possibilities that this offers us, with a few simple cellphones," he said in an interview at the church, a modern building with an angular roof and decorated with statues of saints and purple-trimmed tapestries of Jesus.

He and other church leaders were preparing another Instagram broadcast in which they planned to make virtual contact with a cardinal in Peru. Venezuela has been under quarantine for a month. President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday extended the measure for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the disease.

Sofia Fernandez, 58, a lawyer, watched the Mass with her husband, Raul Rodriguez, a management consultant and retired navy officer, in her Caracas apartment on a phone set up on a coffee table next to a wooden crucifix. "Receiving Mass on the phone is something that has allowed us to deepen our knowledge of the faith," said Fernandez, donning a white face mask.

Authorities last week allowed a limited version of the Nazarene of St. Paul procession, a religious parade through Caracas that emerged after a statue of Christ was credited with helping end a scurvy epidemic in 1696. In Argentina, many parishes have held Mass and even choir performances online in the week leading up to Easter.

The Rev. Guillermo Marco, a priest at San Lucas parish in Buenos Aires that mostly serves university students, said the virtual Mass had expanded his reach since the city went into lockdown a few weeks ago. "I have more people connected for this type of Mass," said Marco, a former spokesman for Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio who in 2013 became Pope Francis. "What it gives them is a word of consolation, of encouragement for their spirit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Former Cubs All-Star Beckert dies at 79

Glenn Beckert, the Major League Baseball leader in runs scored in 1968, died on Sunday aged 79, the Chicago Cubs announced. Beckert, an infielder, played nine seasons with the Cubs and two for the San Diego Padres.He scored 98 runs for the ...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to cut oil output by a record amount - representing around 10 of global supply - to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources said effective cuts could amount to as much as ...

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ effective oil cuts are 12.5 mln bpd

The Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that effective oil supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC, will amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirate...

UK cancels order for simple ventilators, needs more complex ones - source

Britain has cancelled an order for thousands of units of a simple model of ventilator developed by industrial companies to treat COVID-19 because more sophisticated devices are now needed, a source involved in the project said on Sunday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020