Health ministry reports 442 new cases of coronavirus in Mexico, 23 new deaths

Mexican health officials reported on Sunday 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths.

However, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

