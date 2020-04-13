Tokyo sees 91 new cases of coronavirus infections - Japan media

Tokyo sees 91 new cases of coronavirus infections - Japan mediaReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-04-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 13:40 IST
Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Japan's media reported, as the tally of infections in the country's capital continues to rise.
Monday's figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from Sunday when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
