Tokyo sees 91 new cases of coronavirus infections - Japan media

Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Japan's media reported, as the tally of infections in the country's capital continues to rise.

Monday's figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from Sunday when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

