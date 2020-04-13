Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:13 IST
Japan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan may see new hirings slow and job losses increase, particularly among service-sector firms struggling to cope with the intensifying pain of the coronavirus crisis, according to an analysis of survey data by a private think-tank. Dai-ichi Life Research Institute conducted an analysis on the government's March confidence survey, involving taxi drivers, hotel and restaurant staff - who are known as "economy watchers".

The analysis, using a technic known as "text mining", showed that the word "job" was frequently used in combination with the word "adjustment". The combination of the terms "hiring activity" and "stagnation" also appeared many times in the survey.

Both these combinations did not show up in the government's February survey, a sign that the coronavirus may be forcing an increasing number of retailers to consider job cuts, Dai-ichi Life Research said in a report. Words like "subsidies" and "consulting for (government) help" were also used in tandem with the term "jobs" as frequently as when the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered a global financial crisis, the institute said.

"The pandemic may hurt manufacturers. But for this crisis, there is a high chance non-manufacturers could lead the cycle where worsening business sentiment leads to fewer jobs," said Takuya Hoshino, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research. The system used to examine the survey, text mining, is a type of data analysis that uses computer technology to process vast amounts of text information to extract trends or identify patterns of behavior on economic activity.

The economy-watchers survey, released last week, showed service sector sentiment hit a record low in March, as the coronavirus crisis prompted travel bans and hurt consumption in a major shock to the economy. Japan's jobs data for March will be released on April 28.

Job creation has been touted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as one of the key successes of his "Abenomics" stimulus policies deployed in 2012. Japan is on the cusp of a recession, as the outbreak adds to woes besetting an already fragile recovery.

Japan last week declared a state of emergency in major population centers to combat the virus, urging citizens to stay at home, some facilities to shut down and restaurants to close early. Movement of people around Tokyo station fell 85.8% on April 12 from levels before the government's state of an emergency announcement on April 7, according to private big data firm Agoop.

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan is at least 7,400, with 137 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. No...

EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with Presiden...

Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave

Chinas northeastern border with Russia has become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks - with more than 90 involving people coming from abroad. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020