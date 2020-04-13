Left Menu
Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems to produce ventilators

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 13-04-2020
Defense firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it will manufacture thousands of automatic ventilation machines at the request of the Israeli government as the coronavirus outbreak has led to a global shortage. Based on technology developed by LifeScan Medical, these machines will enable medical centers to provide initial care to patients suffering from less severe respiratory conditions, Elbit said.

Production of about 300 machines per week is expected to start after the Passover holiday ends on April 15. Initially, at least, the machines will be for use in Israel. Elbit said it has converted two manufacturing facilities into assembly lines and production will be carried out in shifts to supply a large number of units in a short time.

According to the Health Ministry, Israel has around 3,500 ventilators or roughly one for every 2,500 citizens. By comparison, the United States can muster as many as 200,000 ventilators nationwide, according to a March 25 article by the Society of Critical Care Medicine - one for every 1,635 Americans.

Israeli officials have said they aimed to increase their national stockpile of ventilators to 7,000 by next month, both through local manufacturing and procurement abroad. That would bring Israel's ratio to one ventilator for every 1,245 citizens. Elbit also said some of its businesses have begun to "experience disruptions" after the company initially said on March 25 when reporting its annual results that the pandemic had not had a material impact on its business.

"We are monitoring these businesses closely and plan to update the market in due course," Elbit said.

