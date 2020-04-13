Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's biggest water fight cancelled as Thailand combats coronavirus

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:01 IST
World's biggest water fight cancelled as Thailand combats coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thais will have to find another way to cool off this year after the government called off the annual water festival that celebrates the Buddhist New Year to curb the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Thailand usually celebrates its traditional new year or Songkran from April 13 to 15, when crowds pack the streets in a boisterous festival, spraying water guns and hurling water off pick-up trucks in a free-for-all water fight. Thailand has reported 2,579 confirmed cases and 40 fatalities since the outbreak began in January, with over half the cases in Bangkok, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin said on Monday.

Forty-year-old Ratikorn Cheunsuksombook lamented being unable to celebrate the water festival. "I have to stay home, can't go anywhere. I want to see my friends, but none of them want to see me," the office worker said.

Last week, the government announced a ban on the sale of alcohol to limit social gatherings and urged the public to refrain from Songkran activities, traveling back to home towns and pouring water for blessings with older family members. Malls in Bangkok have been ordered to close except for restaurants for delivery and a nationwide curfew from 10 PM to 4 AM has been instated.

The unusual calm has left some feeling dazed. "It feels strange," said Srisopa Phogphun. "It feels like it is supposed to be a long weekend, even if it is postponed to later in the year, but it does not feel the same," she said.

Other Southeast Asian governments have also canceled or scaled back celebrations More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo governor: Decrease in commuters falls short of target needed to control coronavirus

The number of commuters in Tokyo has fallen since the city announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the citys governor said on Monday.Speaking at a li...

PM Modi to address the nation on 14 April at 10 AM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow i.e 14th April 2020 at 10 AM.In a tweet, the Prime Ministers Office said, Prime Minister narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020.With Inputs from PI...

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020