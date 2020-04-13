Delhi: Doctor, nurse, staff in Saket hospital test positive for coronavirus

A doctor, a nurse and a staff in support duty at Max Hospital in Saket area have tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson said on Monday. According to the spokesperson, the doctor is likely to have acquired the infection from outside the hospital.

"A doctor, a nurse and one staff in support duty have tested positive. However, the doctor has in all probability acquired the infection from outside the hospital," the spokesperson said in a press statement. Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that 1,154 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital so far. (ANI)

