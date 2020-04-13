Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:06 IST
25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, "25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID-19 positive. They are all being treated at ICU of the hospital itself. All are stable and doing good."

"The test reports of the close contacts of these staff members are negative. However, the high-risk contacts of these patients have been put under quarantine and the low-risk contacts have been told to be under home quarantine," the statement read. The hospital authorities further said that to contain the spread of coronavirus, other patients have been shifted to other hospitals. "Besides, those on the path to recovery were discharged on Thursday and sent home to ensure their safety," they added.

Around 150 more staff members have also been tested on Friday, of which 110 test reports came negative and 11 were confirmed COVID-19 positive, the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK are facing a severe crisis of essential commodities as Islamabad fails to deliver on its promise during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territory. The pandemic is acting as salt ...

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nations top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump ret...

Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancin...

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbais Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, 25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020