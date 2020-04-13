Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 98 to 1,296 - health minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,093 in the past 24 hours, and 98 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,296, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 61,049, he said.

A total of 3,957 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 34,456, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.