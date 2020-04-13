UK chief adviser expects COVID deaths curve to plateau for 2 or 3 weeks

Britain should expect the number of daily deaths from coronavirus to continue to rise this week, followed by a plateau for a period of two to three weeks, the government's chief scientific adviser said on Monday.

"You'd expect that (the plateau) to go on for two or three weeks but I can't be absolutely sure on the time of that," said Patrick Vallance at a daily government news conference.

After the plateau, the number of daily deaths should begin to decrease, he added.

