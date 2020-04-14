Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo records third new Ebola case from same infection chain -WHO

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 14-04-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 01:15 IST
Congo records third new Ebola case from same infection chain -WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a third new Ebola case on Monday, a seven-year-old girl who had started showing symptoms after visiting the same health center as the two previous cases, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

After more than seven weeks without a new infection, Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of Beni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Quebec to ramp up inspections of homes for elderly after 31 die in Montreal facility

The Quebec government on Monday said it was putting the safety and general conditions of the provinces 2,600 long-term care and nursing home facilities under the microscope following the deaths of 31 people in a single home for the elderly ...

Bogota metro work start could be delayed six months over coronavirus restrictions

The start of work on Colombian capital Bogotas first metro line could be delayed by at least six months because companies involved in its construction are affected by quarantine orders to control the spread of the coronavirus, officials sai...

Oil mixed as demand worries offset gains from output cut deal

Oil prices were mixed on Monday, as the historic production-cut deal inked by major global oil producers was not enough to assuage existing worries about the demand destruction brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.Brent futures rose 26 ce...

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier dies after contracting virus

A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after warning his crew would die unnecessarily unless strong action was taken. The sailor, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020