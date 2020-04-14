Left Menu
Development News Edition

More must be done to tackle coronavirus crisis, says Eurogroup's Centeno

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 03:08 IST
More must be done to tackle coronavirus crisis, says Eurogroup's Centeno

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the half-a-trillion euros of support for coronavirus-battered economies approved last week by the bloc's finance ministers was only the beginning and more must be done to tackle the impact of the outbreak.

"This (rescue package) is not the end of the line. We have to do more for Europe and we will do more for Europe," Centeno said in an interview with TVI television. The agreement was reached on Thursday after Germany and France helped end opposition from the Netherlands regarding the issue of attaching economic conditions to emergency credit for governments weathering the impacts of the pandemic.

Thursday's deal does not mention using joint "eurobond" debt to help finance a recovery. Centeno said finance ministers will meet soon after the European Council's special meeting on April 23 and the "debt issue" will be on the table as the recovery of indebted countries is "much more complex."

Though there were some bumps along the way, Centeno said the agreement was a "victory" for Europe. "In 2008 it took us a long time to react ... but this time, in just 10 days, we achieved a financial framework to provide liquidity," he said, adding that the rescue plan created a "safety net" for countries to respond to the crisis.

Centeno, who is also Portugal's finance minister, said the coronavirus crisis presented unprecedented challenges for his country as the "economy is nearly stalled." "We are acting in the face of this crisis as if we were playing a new game without having read the rules," he said.

With 16,934 coronavirus cases and 535 deaths, far below hard-hit Spain, Portugal's export-oriented, tourism-dependent economy is already feeling the impact of the coronavirus. Last month the Bank of Portugal said the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would drop between 3.7% and 5.7% in 2020. Last year it grew 2.2%.

During the interview with TVI, Centeno estimated that Portugal's annual GDP could fall 6.5% for every month and a half the economy is on hold. "We cannot resume our economy without a global decision," Centeno said. "That's what Europe is focused on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates as lockdown boosts engagement

Roku Inc reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates on Monday as more people used its video streaming devices and content platform to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.Shares of the co...

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. We do not hav...

Argentine city digs hundreds of graves amid pandemic even as curve flattens

A city government in the central Argentine province of Cordoba has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase from the coronavirus pandemic, even as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases.Gravedi...

Fauci says Trump listened to his advice about coronavirus mitigation

Top U.S. health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump listened to his advice when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Fauci made the comments after saying in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020