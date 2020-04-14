Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia jobless rate to spike but coronavirus restrictions to remain

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:37 IST
Australia jobless rate to spike but coronavirus restrictions to remain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's jobless rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in a quarter of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said on Tuesday it was still too soon to let up on social restrictions that are curbing economic growth.

Australia has reported a sustained decrease in the rate of new daily coronavirus cases in recent weeks, effectively "flattening the curve" on infections and spurring hope that some of the blocks on public movement might be lifted. However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Tim Kelly said officials were still looking at a six-month timeframe, ending around September, to maintain rules that have closed businesses across a wide spectrum.

Public meetings of more than two people have been banned and most Australians are required to stay at home unless they have a medical appointment, are going grocery shopping or taking exercise. "This is not a sprint," Kelly said in a televised briefing. "This is a marathon."

Kelly added there could be some opportunity to roll back some of the restrictions before September, "but at the moment we have to stay at the course ... through the usual flu season and then maybe a time to reassess." Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the government expects unemployment to double from the current 5.1% to 10% by the end of June, which would mark the first time it has hit double digits since 1994. That rate is equivalent to around 1.4 million people without jobs, according to Treasury figures.

Unemployment would have peaked at around 15% without government support measures such as an A$130 billion ($83.11 billion) package to keep people in work, aid for universities, and free child care, Morrison said. "We came into this crisis - which is a dual one, a health crisis, and an economic crisis - in pretty strong shape," Morrison said on Channel Nine's Today show. "But it is still a big blow. I don't want to lessen that in terms of how we speak of it. It's a serious impact on our economy, it's impacting people's livelihoods and it's heartbreaking."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said more than 800,000 companies have registered their interest in the government aid. New Zealand on Tuesday forecast its own unemployment rate to reach 26% if tough lockdown measures are extended beyond the planned initial month.

Australia's national statistics office is due to report on March jobless figures this week. Australia has reported 6,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths at a rate that has continued to slow, although officials cautioned that recent numbers may have been thinned out by lower testing over the four-day Easter holiday weekend.

Morrison said the government was making plans to help businesses restart when restrictions are lifting, looking first at supporting the construction, manufacturing and agriculture industries.

PARTY PROBE

In the island state of Tasmania, police were investigating the cause of a cluster of infections that bumped up the state's total by 50% to 150 over the Easter long weekend. Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, had linked the infections to an "illegal dinner party" of medical workers in a briefing with New Zealand officials, but later said contract tracing had not confirmed a link.

In Western Australia state, about 2,000 healthcare workers volunteered to take part in a nationwide clinical trial to test whether an existing vaccine for tuberculosis could be used to boost immunity against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The century-old vaccine has been shown to cut the incidence of respiratory infections, and is being tested to see if it could reduce the chance of COVID-19 infection, state officials said. ($1 = 1.5642 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Australia jobless rate to spike but coronavirus restrictions to remain

Australias jobless rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in a quarter of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said on Tuesday it was still too soon to let up on social restrictions that are curbing economic ...

French economy to contract 8% this year - finance minister

The French economy is expected to contract 8 this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the governments outlook for the second time in a week.We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law, Bruno Le Maire told ...

Coronavirus 'new reality' bites deep into Beijing eatery chain

The worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in China may be over, but one Beijing-based restaurant chain is struggling with a new reality -- fewer customers, reduced seating capacity, shorter hours, pay cuts and problems of cashflow and landlords. S...

Observe extended lockdown with full determination: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday urged people to follow Prime Minister narendra Modis seven instructions and continue sticking to the various lockdown regulations with full devotion till May 3 to win the battle against COVI-19 pandemic. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020