Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines ramps up coronavirus testing to find thousands of unknown infections

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:35 IST
Philippines ramps up coronavirus testing to find thousands of unknown infections
Representational image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines introduced a more aggressive testing program for the coronavirus on Tuesday to locate what it said could be as many as 15,000 unknown infections, despite having implemented some of Asia's strictest and earliest lockdown measures. Authorities have targeted several phases of ramped-up testing, starting on Tuesday with 8,000 people working at or admitted to Manila hospitals that were treating patients of COVID-19, a disease that so far infected 5,223 people locally and killed 335.

Although the Philippines has Southeast Asia's highest number of coronavirus infections and nearly 40% of its known fatalities, the government believes its swift move to close borders and put half its population under home quarantine may have averted a far greater toll and a healthcare disaster. The former military chief in charge of the national coronavirus task force said on Tuesday modeling suggested 75% of infections - or 15,000 people - had yet to be detected.

"Our strategy is Metro Manila first because this is the epicenter," Carlito Galvez said on the radio. "When we test Manila, we can win this battle against COVID." The government has been criticized for being too slow with testing but it has accelerated since the start of April due to increases in test kits and laboratory capacity. President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the procurement of an additional 900,000 kits, on top of 100,000 now in use.

The number of people tested stood at 33,814 as of April 12, a tenfold increase from March 29, although still far short of the 110,000 in Vietnam, which has 265 coronavirus cases and no reported deaths. Among its other neighbors, Indonesia is in a more precarious situation, according to health experts, who warn of more than 1.6 million infections in a best-case scenario, and intensive care units being overwhelmed, even if stronger containment measures are introduced.

Citing expert projections, Philippine Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday the local lockdown, which started five days after confirmation of the first domestic transmission on March 7, may have prevented between 1.9 and 8.3 million coronavirus infections. The government has stressed that it is not mass testing, but using a targeted, risk-based approach, starting with the most vulnerable and aiming for 8,000 tests daily.

It wants to test more in areas with known outbreaks, or people showing symptoms, then isolate them at new treatment centers being prepared in stadiums and conference centers until their recovery. "This is where the quarantine facilities will come in handy, so we can unclog the already overheating health system," said task force spokesman Restituto Padilla. "We can maximize available test kits and flatten the curve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's ITV under fire over presenter's 5G-coronavirus comments

Britains biggest free-to-air broadcaster ITV came under fire on Tuesday after one of its leading presenters said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not.Some telecoms masts in ...

2 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count climbs to 184

With two more positive cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, Haryanas COVID-19 count has gone up to 184. Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Faridabad today, said the states Health Department in a statement on Tuesday.Out of 1...

EXCLUSIVE-BOJ considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April - sources

The Bank of Japan will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this months rate review in order to pump more money into firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinki...

AAI to conduct online programmes for archers and coaches

The Archery Association of India AAI is set to start online programmes to reach out to the coaches and players with the country under lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of Frances 1992 Olympic gold-winning team Pascal C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020