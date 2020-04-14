Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases and five deaths

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases and five deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:41 IST
Malaysian health authorities reported 170 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 4,987 as the country nears a full month in partial lockdown.
The health ministry also reported five new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 82.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysian