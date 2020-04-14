Left Menu
Development News Edition

As rebel-held Syria fears virus, just one machine is there to test

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST
As rebel-held Syria fears virus, just one machine is there to test

A single machine at Mohamad Shahim Makki's medical centre in Idlib province, part of Syria's last rebel stronghold, is the only alarm that will sound when the coronavirus strikes a population of millions of the world's most vulnerable people.

Makki's Epidemiological Surveillance Laboratory has the only device in areas outside of Syrian government control equipped to run a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the virus. As of a few days ago, just 120 tests had been carried out on just 300 samples. While all have been negative so far, doctors and relief agencies fear that crowded camps for displaced people, and medical facilities ravaged by years of war, would make any contagion rapid and lethal.

Samples have begun to come into the lab faster, with 5,000 received in the last two days, though it is not yet clear how many of them can be processed or how quickly. The machine "is not sufficient to serve all these people, so there is pressure on the device. And since it is the only one, strict criteria are being used to select samples," said Makki.

Northwest Syria is the last part of the country still held by fighters trying to overthrow president Bashar al-Assad. It is home to more than 3 million people, most of whom fled other parts of Syria in a civil war that began nine years ago. "If corona spreads in the northwest it will be a catastrophe. The number of deaths will be very big and infections will be huge, in the hundreds of thousands," Ahmad al-Dbis of the U.S.-based medical charity UOSSM, which operates in opposition territory, told Reuters last month.

Plans to equip other centres with PCR test devices have been slowed by their high cost and the training needed to run them. "In the liberated areas we have major weaknesses in the health sector because of the war and because of the systematic targeting of hospitals and health centres," said Makki.

The government, backed by Russia and Iran, launched a push earlier this year to capture Idlib, sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing, many of them people who were already displaced. In recent days thousands of Syrians have begun to leave camps near the Turkish border, some wary of the virus reaching tightly packed quarters, choosing instead to return to Idlib after a ceasefire struck last month that has restored calm.

In the rest of Syria, Damascus has reported 25 coronavirus cases and two deaths in government-held areas. It has shut businesses, halted flights, and imposed a curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Consulate General in UAE resumes partial passport services

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai has issued an advisory on partially resuming the passport services for Indian applicants through BLS Sharjah Centre from April 15 onwards. The advisory from the consulate general says that the applicati...

South Africa won't consider IMF adjustment programme, finance minister says

South Africa will not consider International Monetary Fund funding accompanied by a structural adjustment programme as it battles to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.Afri...

HC restrains Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring educational society NPA

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring an educational society, which defaulted in repaying loan installments, as a Non-Performing Asset during the nationwide lockdown. Justice Rekha Palli, who heard the ...

Morrison criticises WHO for backing China on reopening wet markets

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday described as unfathomable the World Health Organisations support for the reopening of Chinas notorious wet markets after the deadly coronavirus originated in one of them and went on to infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020