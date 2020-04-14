Left Menu
UK does not face health vs economics choice over coronavirus-Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:38 IST
UK does not face health vs economics choice over coronavirus-Sunak
British finance minister Rishi Sunak (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government was not facing a choice between slowing the spread of the coronavirus or protecting the economy.

"It's clear we must defeat this virus as quickly as possible," Sunak told BBC television. "That is not a choice between health and economics. That defies common sense."

Some media have reported tensions between Sunak and health minister Matt Hancock over the duration of the government's coronavirus lockdown which is hammering the economy.

