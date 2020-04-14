Spain is flattening its coronavirus curve, health minister says

Spain is flattening the curve representing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The daily increase in reported cases of the virus has been falling since hitting a peak of more than 9,000 at the end of March, according to data from the health ministry.

