Punjab: 12 of Nawanshahr victim's family recover from coronavirus

Punjab: 12 of Nawanshahr victim's family recover from coronavirusPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:53 IST
Twelve of the 14 infected family members of the 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident, who was the first coronavirus victim in Punjab, have fully recovered from the infection, officials said on Tuesday. Two of his relatives are still under treatment, they said. According to officials, a two-year-old child grandchild of the septuagenarian was among the four members of his family who discharged from the Nawanshahr Civil Hospital on Tuesday. The Germany-returned septuagenarian had infected at least 27 people in Nawanshahr, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts before his death on March 18.
His test report arrived after his death, in which he was declared coronavirus positive. Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani said so far 15 patients have been discharged from the Nawanshahr hospital. “We have now three patients left at the hospital. Of them, reports of two patients have come negative and their samples will again be taken for testing,” said the DC.
