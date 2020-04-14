South Africa Coronavirus cases rise by 143 to 2,415

South Africa's health minister on Tuesday reported a rise in coronavirus cases of 143 rise in over the past day, taking the total to 2,415.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize provided no update on the number of deaths, which a day earlier stood at 27.

