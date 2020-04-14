Left Menu
UK coronavirus death toll rises 778 to 12,107

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:18 IST
UK coronavirus death toll rises 778 to 12,107
The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday

This is an increase of 778 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 93,873.

