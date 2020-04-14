Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more COVID-19 cases in Odisha; total tally 60

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:04 IST
Five more COVID-19 cases in Odisha; total tally 60

Five persons, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 60, a senior health department official said. Of the five new cases, three are from Bomikhal and one from Jharpada in Bhubaneswar while another is from Jajpur district, Director of Health Bijay Mohapatra said.

Both Bomikhal and Jharpada in the state capital have already been declared containment zones. "The state capital has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in Odisha as 46 cases have been reported from here," an official said. The new patient from Jharpada isa 51-year-old man who came in contact with a person infected with the disease earlier, Mohapatra said.

Of the three fresh cases from Bomikhal, one is a 51-year-old woman and two others are men, aged 50 years and 75, he said, adding that all of them are residents of an apartment where COVID-19 cases were found earlier. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital in the city, dedicated for the COVID-19patients.

A 66-year-old man from Jajpur district, who had recently returned from Kolkata in a private van, tested positive for the deadly virus, the official said. He has been admitted to a hospital in Cuttack, which is also a dedicated facility for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

The Jajpur district administration on Tuesday declared three villages as containment zones for seven days. With these new patients, the number of active cases in the state increased to 41 while 18 persons have recovered from the disease.

A 72-year-old patient from the state capital died of the disease on April 6. Of the recovered patients, 12 are from Bhubaneswar, two from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri and Kalahandi.

Reviewing the COVID-19situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was satisfied with the number of recovered patients and with the efforts of the government machinery. "With the combined efforts of all, Odisha is winning the fight against COVID-19," the health and family welfare department tweeted. National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit said more than 80 per cent of the patients in the state are asymptomatic and many of them will not require hospital care.

The tests for coronavirus are presently being done at RMRC, AIIMS and ILS in Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. "Laboratory development and equipment installation work are going on in full swing at VIMSAR in Burla for commencing COVID-19 testing at the earliest," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt hospital shut, 20 staff members at Lucknow's KGMU quarantined after patient tests positive

A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were ordered shut and 20 staff members at government-run KGMU here quarantined after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient, officials said on Tuesday. The quarantined doctors and paramedics ...

'Bold, statesman-like decision': Chandrababu Naidu hails PM Modi for lockdown extension

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu NCB on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold and statesman-like decision to extend lockdown by giving priority to saving the lives of people despite economic s...

VP holds meeting with HRD Minister over academic calendar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday had a meeting with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and discussed the academic calendar of educational institutes in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.The Vice Presi...

Uber announces ‘Uber Essential’ to facilitate essential travel

Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said the Essential category on its platform is facilitating travel to locations like hospitals and pharmacies in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020