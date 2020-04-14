Left Menu
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh's Korba, state count at 33

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, said officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:18 IST
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh's Korba, state count at 33
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, said officials on Tuesday. "2 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33 including 10 discharged/cured," All India Institute Of Medical Sciences-Raipur said in a statement.

Korba had on April 12 reported 7 coronavirus cases. With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

