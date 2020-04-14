One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Himachal

One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Una district, taking the total number of cases to 33 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Raman Kumar Sharma, a total of 98 samples were tested today and the results of 46 samples are awaited.

"98 samples were tested today. 51 of them tested negative, while one has tested positive for the virus. The result of 46 samples is still awaited. The number of positive cases in the State stands at 33 including 12 recovered and one death," said Dr Sharma. He said that 18 samples were sent to the IGMC, Shimla, for testing, 20 to CRI, Kasauli, 20 to Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and 60 samples were sent to the hospital in Tanda.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

