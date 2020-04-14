Two more COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat; toll now 28

Two more coronavirus positive patients succumbed in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the toll to 28, a senior health department official said. A 50-year-old man died in a Bhavnagar hospital, while a 58-year-old man succumbed in Vadodara, taking the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state to 28, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The patient in Bhavnagar also had diabetes, she said. PTI KA PD KRK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.