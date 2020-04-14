COVID-19: 21,000 medical workers in Maha eager to serve

As many as 21,000 medical workers have responded to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to join the fight against coronavirus. Doctors, retired medical practitioners from the Armed Forces, retired para medical staff and trained medicos who are yet to find work have emailed their applications on covidyoddha@gmail.com in response to Thackeray's appeal last week.

Within five days, as many as 21,000 people have sent their applications, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Of the 21,000, 943 were doctors, 3,312 nurses, 1,141 pharmacists, 863 lab technicians, 766 ward boys, 614 paramedics, 76 retired servicemen, 569 are from allied sectors and many were social workers, it was stated.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, recruits will be stationed at districts as per need and their duties will be assigned by divisional commissioners and district collectors..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

