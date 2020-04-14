Left Menu
U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier in ICU

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:15 IST
A sailor from the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam, the Navy said on Tuesday, a day after a sailor from the carrier died after contracting the virus.

In a statement, the Navy said the sailor was moved to the ICU for "increased observation due to shortness of breath." Three other sailors from the carrier are being treated at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam for coronavirus symptoms.

So far, 589 crew members of the Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus.

