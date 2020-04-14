Left Menu
Development News Edition

$5 cans of tuna: Colombia corruption thrives during coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:17 IST
$5 cans of tuna: Colombia corruption thrives during coronavirus outbreak

Colombian authorities have detected widespread overcharging for food and medical supplies meant to help the Andean country deal with its coronavirus outbreak, Colombia's comptroller said on Tuesday.

Colombians are under obligatory nationwide quarantine until April 27. More than 2,800 people have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus so far and over 100 in Colombia have died of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. The government declared a state of emergency in mid-March, which allows mayors, governors and other officials to directly procure necessary products.

"We have seen various cases of alleged overcharging in contracts for food, gurneys, and biomedical equipment," comptroller Carlos Felipe Cordoba said in a phone interview. Corruption is a hot button political issue in Colombia. Graft costs the country an estimated $12.9 billion a year - just over 4% of its gross domestic product - according to the General Comptroller's office.

Cordoba's office has detected nearly $20.6 million in apparent overcharges in some 8,100 contracts signed by mayors and governors' offices, he said. The overruns account for 10% of the contracts' overall value. In eastern Arauca province on the border with Venezuela, cans of tuna meant to be given to people from vulnerable populations were purchased for about $5 each. They usually cost about $1.50.

Antibacterial soap was sold in one contract at $8.50 - nearly five times its normal price - while gurneys were priced at nearly double their regular cost - some $2,840 - Cordoba said. "The alarms have gone off and some officials have backpedaled on the contracts. There are people taking advantage and everyone thinks they can just bring (coronavirus) tests over from China or ventilators or medical equipment," Cordoba said.

"We must be careful." Some mayors and governors are using grocery distribution to poor populations for political ends, procurator general Fernando Carrillo has said.

"We won't let the unscrupulous corrupt turn the hunger of the most vulnerable Colombians into a banquet," Carrillo said on Twitter last week. "It is unconscionable and inhumane for the corrupt to take advantage of the crisis." Both the comptroller and the procurator general have recommended the government of President Ivan Duque centralize purchases and tenders to avoid corruption and price gouging.

Colombia was ranked 96 on Transparency International's country rating last year, out of 180 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, doubling in one week - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.The United States, with the worlds third-lar...

Crop loss occurs in Uttarkashi district due to hailstorm

Crop loss occurred due to hailstorm in the Ganga valley region of Uttarkashi district today. The maximum loss was incurred by farmers of cash crops in the region and hence they have demanded compensation from the government for the loss.The...

Ship boarded by armed men in Gulf of Oman is released -UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday but the ship was later released, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.Vessel and crew are safe, it said in an updated advisory, urging all vessels in the...

UK will recover quickly, strongly after COVID-19 crisis, says Sunak

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he is confident that the countrys economy will bounce back quickly and strongly once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control and stressed that the economic impact of the crisis would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020