Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain denies requisitioning coronavirus tests bound for workers

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:18 IST
Spain denies requisitioning coronavirus tests bound for workers

Spain's health minister denied on Tuesday that authorities had requisitioned 2,000 antibody tests which a workers union said Siemens Gamesa had expected to receive to check whether its staff have been infected with the coronavirus. The Spanish government has previously used its powers under a state of emergency imposed during the coronavirus pandemic to requisition masks and medical supplies from private companies.

Spanish workers are observing strict protocols to return to factories after a two-week clampdown to contain the spread of one of the worst national coronavirus outbreaks. Asked during a news briefing whether authorities had taken tests bound for wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, Health Minister Salvador Illa said the Spanish government had "not requisitioned material from any company".

The Health Ministry took control of private healthcare resources when Madrid declared a state of emergency on March 14, and it said on Tuesday that companies must declare which tests they have at their disposal and what they plan to do with them. Siemens Gamesa, which declined to comment, began testing some staff last week and had agreed to extend this to the whole workforce, but told employees who started returning to work on Monday that it would not be able to meet its original timetable.

"The company told us that the provider that was going to provide the tests at the optimum time did not have them, because the government requisitioned them," Clara Fernandez, spokeswoman for labour union CCOO, said. Illa said Tuesday's order aimed to "ensure that all resources, clearly belonging to the public health system but also those of the private health system, are put at the service of one diagnostic strategy." without providing any further explanation on the Siemens Gamesa case.

Fernandez said CCOO did not know the identity of the provider of the tests she said were bound for Siemens Gamesa. Governments have touted antibody tests as a way to determine if people have developed immunity through exposure to the coronavirus, potentially allowing them to return to work and ease output-crushing lockdowns.

Spain reported its slowest overnight rate of increases in new cases in almost a month on Tuesday but its overall death toll remained the third-highest in the world at 18,056. tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 "We understand the health emergency we are in," Fernandez said. "Will they do the tests? Yes. When? When they have them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, doubling in one week - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.The United States, with the worlds third-lar...

Crop loss occurs in Uttarkashi district due to hailstorm

Crop loss occurred due to hailstorm in the Ganga valley region of Uttarkashi district today. The maximum loss was incurred by farmers of cash crops in the region and hence they have demanded compensation from the government for the loss.The...

Ship boarded by armed men in Gulf of Oman is released -UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday but the ship was later released, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.Vessel and crew are safe, it said in an updated advisory, urging all vessels in the...

UK will recover quickly, strongly after COVID-19 crisis, says Sunak

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he is confident that the countrys economy will bounce back quickly and strongly once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control and stressed that the economic impact of the crisis would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020