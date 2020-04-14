COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases rise to 34 in HP

One more person from Himachal Pradesh's Una district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 34, a senior health official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said 98 samples were taken on Tuesday. One of them from Una district has tested positive whereas the rest 97 have tested negative, he added.

Now the number of active cases in the state has risen to 16, he said, adding that they are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Twelve patients - three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts - have recovered.

Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two died. The two deaths include a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had been staying in a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15, tested positive and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.