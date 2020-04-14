Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 107 to 1,403 -health minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,062 in the past 24 hours, and 107 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,403, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 65,111, he said.

A total of 4,799 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 33,070, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

