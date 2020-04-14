Delhi Police constable delivers medicines to ailing senior citizen amid lockdown

A Delhi Police constable on Monday helped a senior citizen who is also a diabetic patient, by delivering medicines at his place while the man was suffering from severe body pain. Delhi Police in a statement said that yesterday around 3:00 PM a senior citizen namely Bal Singh Rana resident of Pushpanjali Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi, aged 78-year-old, telephoned Station House Officer (SHO) North Rohini and told that he is highly diabetic and was encountering severe pain in his body.

He had consulted his doctor (Dr. Ohri) who has advised some medicines to be consumed at once. He tried to get his medicines locally but they were not available. The same medicines were available at one Chemist shop in Rohini. Rana informed the SHO that there was no one at his home to get the medicines from the chemist shop in Rohini.

On this, the SHO North Rohini directed the concerned beat constable Constable Manoj to provide immediate help to the senior citizen. Manoj procured the medicines and got them delivered promptly to the ailing senior citizen. Rana is doing fine now. police said.

The senior citizen is a retired officer from the Sanitation Department, GNCT. (ANI)

