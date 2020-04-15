Left Menu
California governor says 'no precise timeline' for lifting stay-at-home order

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2020
California's governor said on Tuesday that the state had "no precise timeline" for lifting or modifying strict stay-at-home orders put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom, in outlining his plans for reopening the state's economy, said that in the coming months restaurants would likely be required to have fewer tables and school classrooms would need to be "reconfigured."

