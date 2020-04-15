California governor says mass gatherings unlikely through summer

California's governor said on Tuesday that "mass gatherings" of hundreds or thousands of people would likely be banned at least through the summer as the state plots reopening its economy and ultimately recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom told a news conference from the state capital in Sacramento that the likelihood of allowing such events appeared "negligible."

