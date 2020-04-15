Left Menu
Attendant attacks doctor, flees with COVID-19 symptomatic patient, duo traced

In a shocking incident, the attendant of a person with symptoms of COVID-19, attacked doctors at Osmania General Hospital and later fled with the patient.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-04-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 07:29 IST
Visual from the hospital in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, the attendant of a person with symptoms of COVID-19, attacked doctors at Osmania General Hospital and later fled with the patient. Furthermore, after their escape, the results showed the patient had tested positive for the disease, following which a police team tracked the two down and shifted them to another hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking about the incident over the phone, Dr Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, said: "Yesterday a patient got admitted to Osmania General Hospital with a lung infection, he did not disclose his history to the doctors. On getting suspicions that the patient might be COVID-19 infected, the Osmania doctors had taken his samples for testing and sent them to the lab. As his reports were awaited, he was shifted to the isolation centre in the hospital." "Today morning, the patient's attendant argued with a junior doctor and attacked him for keeping the patient in the isolation ward. Later, both the patient and the attendant fled from the hospital. The incident was reported to police, and then it was revealed that the patient's sample had tested positive for COVID-19," he added.

The police immediately set into action and traced the patient and his family members, including the attendant, and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital. DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad, Ramesh told ANI over the phone, "After receiving the complaint from Osmania doctors a case was registered against the patient's attendant under section 353 and 506 of the IPC in Afzalgunj police station. We have not initiated any action as of now because the attendant was the primary contact of the patient who later tested positive for COVID-19."

With an increase of 52 cases, the count of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 644 in Telangana, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday. This includes 18 deaths and 110 cured and discharged patients, as per the official data. (ANI)

