Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:48 IST
Japan's citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70% to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

He said the government will consider the request from coalition partner Komeito to hand out 100,000 yen ($933.45) per person after establishing the extra budget to help cushion the blow from the outbreak to households and businesses. ($1 = 107.1300 yen)

