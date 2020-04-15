Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand extends ban on passenger flights until end-April

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:14 IST
Thailand extends ban on passenger flights until end-April

Thailand has extended a ban on incoming passenger flights until the end of April in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the country's aviation body said on Wednesday. The ban was first introduced on April 4, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has already extended it in once until April 18.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,613 cases and 41 deaths, while 1,405 patients have recovered and gone home. Thailand's tourist industry, a major employer and foreign currency earner in the country, particularly hard.

Thailand's economy is expected to lose 1.3 trillion baht (nearly $40 billion), almost all of it in the tourist sector, due to the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though that figure will increase if the crisis lasts beyond the second quarter, according to an estimate from the Thai Bankers' Association. Earlier this month, the country's interior ministry said Thailand will re-open borders in 21 provinces on Saturday to allow Thais in neighboring countries to come home, after shutting down borders in late March.

Up to 100 people will be allowed to enter per one border checkpoint per day, and they will be subject to a 14-day state quarantine, the ministry has said. Thailand shares borders with Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis: Rishi Sunak

The economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis would be significant, but temporary, UKs Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak has said, exuding confidence that Britains economy will bounce back quickly and strongly once the coronavirus pan...

MLB cuts senior staff pay by 35 per cent, pays all staff through May

Major League Baseball is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35 percent for this year and is guaranteeing paychecks to the full-time employees of its central office through May. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the ann...

SMS India & Fiinovation Partner for COVID-19 Relief Project in Odisha

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirSMS India Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram SMS group Germany subsidiary, a leading plant supplier to the metallurgical industry and Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Fiinovation have joined hands and designed a comm...

Fitch Group pledges USD 50,000 towards Give2Asia coronavirus relief fund

Fitch Group has said it has pledged USD 50,000 to Give2Asia to fight coronavirus pandemic. Funds from Fitch and other donors will help towards the purchase of medical supplies, construction of hospitals, and providing frontline staff with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020