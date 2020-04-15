10 staff members of Mumbai hospital test positive for COVID-19

Ten more staff members of a hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19. They were in quarantine after three patients admitted at the hospital had tested positive earlier.

Now, a total of 35 staff members of the hospital have tested positive for the virus. They are being treated at the hospital itself. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,687 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, including 259 cured/discharged/migrated and 178 deaths. (ANI)

