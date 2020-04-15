French PM: French insurers pledge more money in fight against coronavirus

French PM: French insurers pledge more money in fight against coronavirusReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:31 IST
France's insurers have pledged more money to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus, said a statement published on Wednesday from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's department.
Philippe's department confirmed that French insurers would be doubling their contribution to a government solidarity fund for small businesses by contributing 400 million euros ($439 million).
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Edouard Philippe
- France