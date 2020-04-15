French anti-crisis package to cost 110 bln euros - finance minister

French anti-crisis package to cost 110 bln euros - finance ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:50 IST
The French government has hiked the expected cost of its measures to support the economy though the coronavirus crisis to 110 billion euros ($120.6 billion), its finance minister said on Wednesday. "We are going to go from 45 billion euros in a first economic support plan ... to about 110 billion euros," Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio, confirming a Reuters report.
He added that the package included 20 billion euros to help big companies and said that support would be offered to Air France KLM in the coming days. ($1 = 0.9119 euros)
