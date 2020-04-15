Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany urges EU action to support dairy farmers

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:59 IST
Germany urges EU action to support dairy farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union should take action to support dairy farmers facing a sharp fall in milk sales due to the coronavirus crisis, Germany's agriculture ministry said. German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has written to the EU Commission asking the EU to give financial support for warehousing costs to store milk powder to help the dairy market recover from current depressed prices.

France's farm minister made a similar call last week. Despite a temporary surge in milk sales in supermarkets, the coronavirus shutdown of cafes, restaurants and other caterers has cut milk demand.

Germany's exports of dairy products have also fallen, the Association of German Farmers said separately. Kloeckner said private warehousing space to store unsold milk powder should be made available.

Lower German dairy exports, especially to Asia, mean more price falls are feared, Kloeckner said in her letter. She said other farm products including beef, fruit, vegetables, and wine also should be kept under intensive observation and crisis support measures taken if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Organisations are using Advantage Club app to keep their employees safe from COVID-19

New Delhi India April 15 ANINewsVoir Organisations around the world are facing a unique challenge, which is to ensure safety and wellbeing of the employees, both physical and psychological. Over 250 leading companies such as Concentrix, EY,...

BIGO Ads starts its mobile advertising business in India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- BIGO Ads, a part of BIGO Technology, which has an average of 350 million monthly active users across its platforms, is launching its mobile advertising solutions in India. BIGO Ads, from BIGO Technolo...

Selena Gomez sues gaming company for using her name, image without approval

Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a USD 10 million lawsuit against a mobile gaming company for allegedly creating a character based on her personality. In the lawsuit against the software and technology firm which created the app&#160;Clothes...

Paytm General Insurance Ltd names Vineet Arora as MD, CEO

Digital payments major Paytm on Wednesday said it has named Vineet Arora as the managing director and chief executive officer of Paytm General Insurance Ltd. The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is a step for Paytm to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020