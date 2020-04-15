COVID-19: Toll rises to 11 in K'taka; 17 new cases reported

A 65 year-old man from Chikkaballapur, became the eleventh COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 17 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 277, the health department said on Wednesday. The elderly patient was referred from a private hospital here to a COVID-19 designated hospital April 13 with complaint of H1N1 positive, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with obstructive sleep apnea and history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, hypertension, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

He expired early this morning, it said. Earlier confirming the man's death, Health Minister Sriramulu in a tweet said, the body is at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, and the department was preparing for last rites as per the central government rules.

According to the department, 17 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon in the state. "Till date 277 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 11 deaths and 75 discharges," it said.

Among 17 new cases- 9 are pharma company workers at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru, a police man on duty at a Madrassa in Mudhol, Bagalkote district. Four (two from Vijayapura and one each from Bagalkote and Bengaluru) are contacts of patients earlier tested positive, two (one from Mysuru and the other from from Ananthpur, who is in Bengaluru) are with the history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and one from Kalaburagi with Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

