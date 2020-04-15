Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 230 more infections

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:41 IST
Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 230 more infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the sprea...

Govt to not tolerate sabotage of water supply interventions, Sisulu warns

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned that the government will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of governments water supply interventions for the COVID-19 outbreak.This comes after the Minister was a...

Ciara expecting a baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are set to become parents of a boy. The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.Ciara shared a video in whic...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020