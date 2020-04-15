Left Menu
EU to host May 4 donor conference for coronavirus vaccine search

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST
The European Union will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organizations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"To support this global initiative, funding is needed," Von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. "I hope that countries and organizations all over the world will respond to this call," she said.

