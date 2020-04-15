EU to host May 4 donor conference for coronavirus vaccine search

The European Union will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organizations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"To support this global initiative, funding is needed," Von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. "I hope that countries and organizations all over the world will respond to this call," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.