Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anxious Argentines, in coronavirus lockdown, bring therapy couch back home

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:30 IST
Anxious Argentines, in coronavirus lockdown, bring therapy couch back home

Argentines, therapy-mad at the best of times, are finding ways to bring their shrinks into their homes via phone calls and conferencing apps like Zoom as they grapple with anxiety amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The South American nation, which World Health Organization data shows has one of the highest numbers of psychologists per capita in the world, has been under a government-imposed quarantine since mid-March, which is set to last until at least April 26. "We are receiving many calls, the situation opens many new doors," Claudia Borensztejn, president of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association (APA), told Reuters, adding consultations were almost all about the current coronavirus outbreak.

"Many are due to panic attacks, anxiety about confinement, insomnia, and anguish over economic issues." A culture of therapy is well-established in Argentina, with many people making a trip to their psychologist's office, said Borensztejn. Now those sessions are happening remotely.

"We're 'entering' patients' houses, which would never have happened previously," Borensztejn said. Amid the global outbreak, which has led to nearly 2 million confirmed cases and more than 120,000 deaths, the WHO has warned countries that the crisis is "generating stress" worldwide.

Argentina moved early to impose social distancing, helping slow the rise in cases, but the measure has kept people indoors and hit the economy. Argentina has around 2,277 confirmed coronavirus cases and 101 deaths. Borensztejn's association has opened a free phone line to serve patients in emergencies, referring them to professionals who can take new cases and offer further treatment. She says many calls for help have come from doctors themselves.

A regular with her therapist in the capital Buenos Aires, Romina, a 47-year-old businesswoman and mother of two young children, wants to continue her therapy sessions at home - though finding a quiet space to talk isn't always easy. "I go to the car so I'm not distracted and so I have more privacy," said Romina, who preferred to use only her first name. She uses a cell phone, which she said was easier than a computer.

Psychology - and the psychoanalysis discipline in particular - is so embedded in Argentine culture that it's common to hear therapist terms used in discussions on the streets or in schools. The country has around 222 psychologists per 100,000 people, according to a 2017 WHO mental health report. That compares to less than 30 in the United States, 49 in France, 12 in neighboring Brazil and 103 in Australia.

"It makes me think we are a population that is more in touch with our own difficulties and hardships, and that is why we look for help," said Buenos Aires-based psychoanalyst Marisa Chamizo. Psychologists reported that denial of the crisis has been a major issue for patients, especially at the beginning of the quarantine, with people often refusing to believe it would impact them.

"Others enter an echo chamber of information that comes from the media and have extreme reactions that become damaging," said Roxana Meygide Schargorodsky, a psychoanalyst in the capital. Romina, who has been in therapy for years, said many of her current sessions address the pressures of balancing work, childcare and housework, along with the stress of isolation.

"To be honest there have been times when I haven't been okay," she said. "The session helped me get things off my chest. That's just the reality of the quarantine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbors property. Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two chi...

HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Mumbai polices order prohibiting dissemination of fake messages on social media was issued to protect citizens from incorrect information about COVID-19. Justice R K Deshpande refused to grant int...

Britain was too slow to act on COVID-19, opposition Labour leader says

The leader of Britains main opposition party on Wednesday accused the government of being too slow to impose a lockdown when the novel coronavirus first hit the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the st...

Tupperware Pledges to 'Nourish the Needy' by Launching a Campaign in Partnership With Zomato Feeding India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tupperware, a conscientious global premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, announced measures to support daily wage earners during these times of distress. The brand has partnered with Zomato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020