French PM promises 1,500 euro coronavirus bonus for healthcare workers

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday healthcare staff in France's most stricken areas by the new coronavirus would receive a bonus of 1,500 euros ($1,637)as well as higher pay than usual for their extra hours.

Philippe was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billion euros rescue package to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9165 euros)

