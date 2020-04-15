Left Menu
17 more test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, active cases rise to 132

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:52 IST
17 more test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, active cases rise to 132

As many as 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal over the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the state to 132 on Wednesday, the state government said. The death toll in the state, however, remained unchanged at seven, it said.

The number of active cases in West Bengal stands at 132 as 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. "The death figure has remained the same. The audit committee is supposed to submit a report today. If they submit it, we will let you know. As of now, there are seven deaths," he said.

He added that 42 people have been discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for COVID-19. The West Bengal government said the total number of infected people in the state is 164, but according to data published on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website it is 213.

Meanwhile, around 46 doctors, nurses and health workers of two state-run hospitals were quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who tested positive for coronavirus after their death..

