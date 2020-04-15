UK coronavirus death toll rises 761 to 12,868: official

The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,868, according to health ministry figures published on Wednesday

This is an increase of 761 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has now reached 98,476.

