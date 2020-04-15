Left Menu
2 more tests positive for coronavirus in K'taka, state's count reaches 279

With two more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state's corona cases count has reached 279, including 80 discharged and 12 deaths, said the government on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 19 corona cases were confirmed in the state on Wednesday. 17 cases were reported earlier in the day, of which 15 are male patients and two are female. Of the 17 cases, nine are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, the government stated.Meanwhile, a 65-year-old from Chikkaballapur, who had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life this afternoon."He was referred to a Bengaluru hospital with complaints of H1N1 positive, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with obstructive sleep apnea and a past history of diabetes and hypertension," the government said. (ANI)

