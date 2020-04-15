Two persons recover from COVID-19 in Assam

Two persons were discharged from a hospital in Assam on Wednesday after they were found to have recovered from COVID-19, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The Sonapur district hospital authority discharged them this evening as they tested negative for coronavirus twice, he said.

The mandatory chest X-rays were conducted and the doctors did not find any symptom of cough and cold, Sarma said. The government will keep them in a guest house of Jagiroad Paper Mills as the recovered persons are required to stay in isolation for a period of 14-days, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the wife of a COVID-19 patient tested positive for the disease in Assam on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 32, Sarma said. The 32 cases include one who had died of the disease.

